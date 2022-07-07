Man tortured to death over a dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was tortured to death by eight persons over a dispute at general bus stand Burewala on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Siddique was travelling to Burewala from Lahore along with a female relative when a passenger, named Mazhar, on the bus started harassing the female.

This resulted into a heated argument between both the parties.

When the bus stopped at the general bus stand Burewala, the accused Mazhar along with seven unknown men attacked Muhammad Siddique with iron rods and beat him to death.

The accused managed to escape the scene. The Model Town Police registered case against Mazhar and his seven accomplices who were still at large. The police has started its investigation.