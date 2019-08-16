UrduPoint.com
Man Tortured To Death Over Family Dispute In Sargodha

Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Man tortured to death over family dispute in Sargodha

A man was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Bhalwal Saddar police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : A man was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Bhalwal Saddar police limits.

Police said Friday that Muhammad Ejaz s/o Ahmad Din r/o chak 26/NB quarreled with his nephews over family matters on Thursday night; in a fit of rage the accused nephews Rashid and Fahad s/o Muhammad Mumtaz tortured to death his uncle Muhammad Ejaz and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased's relative police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

