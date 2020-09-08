Man tortured to death over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly tortured to death in a dispute related to land at Basti Wasinwala, near Tehsil Alipur.

According to police sources, a man namely Muhammad Hussain (45) was constructing a wall of house.

All of a sudden, his opponents namely Qasim, Ghulam Akbar, Sajid, and Ghulam Yaseen allegedly attacked him.

They allegedly tortured him to death. The City Police rushed the site and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. The police is investigating the incident.