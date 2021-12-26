Man tortured to death over monetary dispute:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was tortured to death over a monetary dispute in Kundian police limits, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Inayatullah, 38, resident of Ahmed Shah Bangri village and Qazi Younis had a monetary dispute.

They exchanged harsh words over the matter and Qazi Younis, along with Azizullah and Shahid, allegedly killed Inayatullah by torturing him.

Police have registered a case.