Man Tortured To Death Over Monetary Dispute:

Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was tortured to death over a monetary dispute in Kundian police limits, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Inayatullah, 38, resident of Ahmed Shah Bangri village and Qazi Younis had a monetary dispute.

They exchanged harsh words over the matter and Qazi Younis, along with Azizullah and Shahid, allegedly killed Inayatullah by torturing him.

Police have registered a case.

