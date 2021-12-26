Man Tortured To Death Over Monetary Dispute:
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was tortured to death over a monetary dispute in Kundian police limits, here on Sunday.
According to police sources, Inayatullah, 38, resident of Ahmed Shah Bangri village and Qazi Younis had a monetary dispute.
They exchanged harsh words over the matter and Qazi Younis, along with Azizullah and Shahid, allegedly killed Inayatullah by torturing him.
Police have registered a case.