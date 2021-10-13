UrduPoint.com

Man Tortures Father, Snatches Cash Rs 1.5 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:33 PM

Man tortures father, snatches cash Rs 1.5 mln

A man allegedly subjected elderly father to torture and also snatched Rs 1.5 million, at Chah Tibbi Nizam, near tehsil Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A man allegedly subjected elderly father to torture and also snatched Rs 1.5 million, at Chah Tibbi Nizam, near tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Mahmoodkot police spokesman, an old man namely Abdur Rehman, resident of Mauza Kotla, submitted an application with Mahmoodkot Police Station, in which, he maintained that his son identified as Manzoor Hussain tortured him and also snatched Rs 1.

5 million.

The police was investigating the incident. In case, the allegation proved true, case would be registered against outlaw under Parents Protection Act, said a spokesman.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Kot Addu Abdur Rehman Million

Recent Stories

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months ..

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months

3 minutes ago
 DC directs anti-dengue teams to carry out surveill ..

DC directs anti-dengue teams to carry out surveillance

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

16 minutes ago
 Students urged to adopt safety measures while cros ..

Students urged to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

19 minutes ago
 AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check p ..

AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check pace of work on development pro ..

19 minutes ago
 Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Kh ..

Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Khan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.