Man tortures father, snatches cash Rs 1.5 mln

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A man allegedly subjected elderly father to torture and also snatched Rs 1.5 million, at Chah Tibbi Nizam, near tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Mahmoodkot police spokesman, an old man namely Abdur Rehman, resident of Mauza Kotla, submitted an application with Mahmoodkot Police Station, in which, he maintained that his son identified as Manzoor Hussain tortured him and also snatched Rs 1.

5 million.

The police was investigating the incident. In case, the allegation proved true, case would be registered against outlaw under Parents Protection Act, said a spokesman.