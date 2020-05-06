UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Tortures Wife To Death In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:23 PM

Man tortures wife to death in Multan

A man tortured his wife to death over some domestic quarrel at the wee hours on Wednesday at Basti Sheikhoo Walla of Jalalpur Pir Walla, Sadar Police station said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A man tortured his wife to death over some domestic quarrel at the wee hours on Wednesday at Basti Sheikhoo Walla of Jalalpur Pir Walla, Sadar Police station said.

According to detail, Pir Bukhsh Baloch, assailant husband, was angry with his wife Kaneez Bibi, 50-year-old, over some domestic issues to which she had left for her maternal home since long.

This day, the accused in a fit of fury reached the home of his father-in-laws and started beating his wife with truncheon and also chopped off her nose.

After receiving information, rescue officials reached on the spot and shifted the victim in critical condition to THQ hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

As per medical report, the victim's left leg and arm was broken up. Police have started investigation and searching the accused husband as he fled the scene.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

1 second ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

46 seconds ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

47 seconds ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

49 seconds ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

50 seconds ago

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.