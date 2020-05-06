Man tortures wife to death in Multan

A man tortured his wife to death over some domestic quarrel at the wee hours on Wednesday at Basti Sheikhoo Walla of Jalalpur Pir Walla, Sadar Police station said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A man tortured his wife to death over some domestic quarrel at the wee hours on Wednesday at Basti Sheikhoo Walla of Jalalpur Pir Walla, Sadar Police station said.

According to detail, Pir Bukhsh Baloch, assailant husband, was angry with his wife Kaneez Bibi, 50-year-old, over some domestic issues to which she had left for her maternal home since long.

This day, the accused in a fit of fury reached the home of his father-in-laws and started beating his wife with truncheon and also chopped off her nose.

After receiving information, rescue officials reached on the spot and shifted the victim in critical condition to THQ hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

As per medical report, the victim's left leg and arm was broken up. Police have started investigation and searching the accused husband as he fled the scene.