Man turned to be assassinator of brother

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday resolved the blind murder case of a man and brother turned to be killer of the man who found dead in the courtyard of his house in Dhoke Nooran in Unioun council Khurrum Paracha in the limits of Taxila Police station on May 16.

According to Police spokesman, Muhammad Khizr was found dead in the courtyard of his house when he was sleeping there alone.

Police registered a murder case against unknown assassinators on the application of the deceased uncle.

Later a police team led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas investigated the matter and after getting some clues tough digital and human intelligence taken into custody the younger brother of the deceased Muhammad Zubair who during interrogation has confessed to killing of his brother over domestic dispute.

The accused was sent to jail.