Man, Two Sons Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Man, two sons shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A man and two sons, who were going to court for a case hearing, were shot dead by armed suspects at the Sagian Bridge here on Saturday.

The police said that they were going to court for an appearance when opponents opened fire on them. As a result, the three died on the spot.

They have been identified as Safdar, Yasir Safdar and Nasir Safdar.

According to the police, the victims were going to court in a rickshaw while the shooters were riding a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and asked for a report from the CCPO Lahore. The IG Punjab ordered the SSP Operations Lahore to arrest the accused immediately.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Dead Fire Police Punjab Died Man Nasir From Court

