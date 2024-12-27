Man unleashes dog on lender

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A man unleashed his dog on his opponent when he demanded his loan back at Burhanpur.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran, Kamran Mumtaz, took notice of the incident, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action.

According to SHO Sadar police station Imran Gujar, the victim had approached the suspect to request repayment of a loan. Enraged by the demand, the suspect retaliated by orchestrating a violent attack using his dog.

Sadar police apprehended the suspect and registered a case against him.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz reiterated his commitment to justice, stating, "Such cruel acts deserve no tolerance, and the accused will face strict legal consequences."