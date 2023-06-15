UrduPoint.com

Man Using Hands-free On Railway Track Crushed To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:23 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was walking on railway track with his hands-free device plugged into his ears was knocked to death by a passenger train in Awan Sharif area in the limits of Attock Police station on Thursday, police and rescue 1122 sources said.

Police while quoting eyewitnesses have said that 18 years old Faisal Afridi was walking on a railway track with his hands-free device plugged into his ears when a Multan bound passenger train coming from Rawalpindi knocked him through the train honked the horn several times, he did not notice it.

Later his body was handed over for burial after fulfilling legal requirements.

