Man Wanted In Double Murder Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Man wanted in double murder arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man wanted in double murder case in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police station, informed police spokesman here on Saturday.

During course of action, police held accused named Irfan involved in double murder case occurred in Rawat.

The accused along with other accomplices had killed Ahmed Nawaz and Nauman due to old enmity.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the scene.

The case was registered on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Ahmed Nawaz.

Police said, the accused partner Hanif has already been arrested and challaned in the case.

SP Saddar appreciated police team for arresting the wanted accused adding that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and punished according to law.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

