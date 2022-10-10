Man wanted in double murder case arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in double murder case within limits of Chudhwan police station here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a police party-led by Station House Officer(SHO) Aurangzeb of Chudhwan police station conducted a raid on a hideout where the accused identified as Allah Nawaz was hiding.

He said that the accused, who was traced with the help of modern technology under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Fazal Subhan, had allegedly killed his wife and Kalimullah.

A case had already been registered in Chudhwan police station soon after the incident.

The police recovered weapon from the accused who also confessed to crime.