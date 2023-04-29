Man wanted In double murder case arrested

The district police arrested the accused wanted in a double murder case within the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Saturday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police arrested the accused wanted in a double murder case within the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a police party, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amanullah Baloch of Bandkorai police station conducted a raid on a hideout and arrested the accused identified as Tuqeer son of Sanaullah and recovered from him 30- bore pistol and ammunition.

During the investigation, it was learned that the accused 44-year old Amir Sultan and his 18-year old nephew Muhammad Younis along with his accomplices Attaullah and Kifayat, sons of Sher Ali, residents of Dapiya, in a long-standing enmity.

The accused managed to escape while police registered a case against the one who was arrested.