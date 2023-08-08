Man wanted in double murder case arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in double murder case within the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paroa Circle along with Station House Officer (SHO) of Gomal University police station Malik Sajid conducted a raid and arrested main accused of a double murder case named Nasir son of Akbar who was hiding from police for the last one year.

The arrested accused was wanted to police in a double murder case and an attempt to murder case.

The accused, traced with the help of modern techniques, was allegedly involved in double murder and had escaped.

The police also recovered weapon of murder repeater 12-bore from the accused.

The accused was put behind bars while the police started search for the second accused of the case.