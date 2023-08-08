Open Menu

Man Wanted In Double Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Man wanted in double murder case arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in double murder case within the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paroa Circle along with Station House Officer (SHO) of Gomal University police station Malik Sajid conducted a raid and arrested main accused of a double murder case named Nasir son of Akbar who was hiding from police for the last one year.

The arrested accused was wanted to police in a double murder case and an attempt to murder case.

The accused, traced with the help of modern techniques, was allegedly involved in double murder and had escaped.

The police also recovered weapon of murder repeater 12-bore from the accused.

The accused was put behind bars while the police started search for the second accused of the case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Nasir Circle Gomal From Weapon

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

22 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

37 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

2 hours ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan