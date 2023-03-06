UrduPoint.com

Man Was Shot Dead In Naseerabad Area At Chakra Road

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Man was shot dead in Naseerabad area at Chakra Road

A man was shot dead in Naseerabad area at Chakra Road here on Monday, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in Naseerabad area at Chakra Road here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

According to the initial investigation, two unknown motorcyclists reached in a mobile shop and opened fire on a person namely Waqar upon his resistance and injured him seriously.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SP Potohar, ASP Cantt Police rushed to the spot, all the evidence including CCTV footage is being collected.

SP Potohar said accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani took notice of incident and directed to arrest the killers.

