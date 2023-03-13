UrduPoint.com

Man Was Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Man was shot dead over old enmity in Attock

A man was shot dead over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd Police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd Police station on Monday.

Rizwan Ullah has reported to Police that his 27 year old brother was coming on his motorcycle when two armed persons intercepted him on Dakhanir road and showered bullets over him with a sophisticated weapon resultantly he died on the spot. Attock Khurd Police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.

