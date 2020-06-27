UrduPoint.com
Man Who Allegedly Killed His Three Children Arrested

Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:19 PM

Police have claimed to arrest the accused allegedly involved for killing his three children in the area of Jatli Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have claimed to arrest the accused allegedly involved for killing his three children in the area of Jatli Police station.

According to Police, over domestic dispute with wife, the accused and father of children namely Noor Muhammad Friday locked his three children namely Usman 9, Hammad 4 and Alisha 4 in a trunk, resultantly they were suffocated to death in the area of Dera Muslim and flew away from the scene.

Police while using the latest technology managed to arrest him from Sukkar, who will be shifted to Rawalpindi after legal formalities.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhmmad Ahsan Younis has lauded the performance of Police and said that action would be initiated against the accused as per law, adding that the accused involved in such a heinous crime deserved stern punishment according to law.

