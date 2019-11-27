Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks SC for withdrawal of his petition

(@fidahassanain)

CJP Khosa observes that it was not matter about his petition; he may go if he wanted and may stay and sit he wanted to stay in the courtroom.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) A man who challenged government’s extension given to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa quested the bench for withdrawal of his petition here on Wednesday.

“Please give me my petition back,” Riaz Hanif Rahi pleaded the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

At this, the CJP asked him that it was not matter about his petition; and asked him to go if he wanted to go or sit in the courtroom if he was interested in hearing of the case.

“Now we are hearing the arguments of Attorney General for Pakistan and there is possibility that you might be appointed as Chief Justice,” the bench remarked.

The CJP observed that they had much respect for the army and asked the AGP about retirement of the incumbent army chief. On it, the AGP told him that the Army Chief was going to retire on Nov 29. At this, the CJP remarked that they needed to decide this matter soon because the whole army needed to know who was their chief.

On Tuesday, the CJP suspended notification issued for extension in tenure of army chief and sought replies from the both sides.

Riaz Hanif Rahi had moved the petition and questioned the extension given to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He also filed withdrawal application before the SC saying that he wanted his petition back. But the CJP rejected his plea and took up the case.