Man who fires at accused in Judicial Complex arrested

In an in time action, the police constable on duty at Judicial Complex here on Monday took over a man who fired at a murder accused inside the premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :In an in time action, the police constable on duty at Judicial Complex here on Monday took over a man who fired at a murder accused inside the premises.

Police said, a man identified as Waqas suddenly opened fire at an accused presented in the court in a 302 case however the constable on duty timely overpowered him and snatched the pistol from his hand.

Police said the accused, who was fired at, however remained unhurt.

The man was taken into custody and shifted to Sharqi police station for legal action, police said adding a 30-bore pistol was used in the incident.