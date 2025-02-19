Open Menu

Man Who Raped His Own 12-year Old Niece Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:23 PM

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

Court also slaps convict with Rs500,000 and observes that such convict does not deserve any leniency or relaxation  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) A man who raped his own 12 years niece was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

A Taxila judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides in the case.

Convict Muhammad Shoaib was awarded life-imprisonment along with fine of Rs500,000. The court held that such convict did not reserve any leniency or relaxation.

Wah Saddar Police Station registered the case in November 2023.

With the charges proven against the convict, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the SSP Investigation and the investigative and legal teams for ensuring justice.

