Man Who Set Boy On Fire Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Man who set boy on fire arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The police have arrested one of the two accused who had set on fire a 17-year-old boy over a minor issue in the jurisdiction of Satra Police Station.

According to police, Intizar Ali and Taimoor had set fire to Rauf near Lala Nawaz petrol Pump on Wednesday and fled the scene. As a result, the boy received severe burn injuries.

Later, the police conducted raids in different areas and arrested one accused, Taimoor.

