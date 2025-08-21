Man Who Set Boy On Fire Arrested
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The police have arrested one of the two accused who had set on fire a 17-year-old boy over a minor issue in the jurisdiction of Satra Police Station.
According to police, Intizar Ali and Taimoor had set fire to Rauf near Lala Nawaz petrol Pump on Wednesday and fled the scene. As a result, the boy received severe burn injuries.
Later, the police conducted raids in different areas and arrested one accused, Taimoor.
Recent Stories
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for conducting crackdown on illegal mining41 seconds ago
-
PHAF launches plantation campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"43 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp held for flood victims in Tank48 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China agree on vitality of friendship for progress, regional peace51 seconds ago
-
Three children drown in Panjkora river; two saved, one missing53 seconds ago
-
Man who set boy on fire arrested54 seconds ago
-
COAS didn’t speak to any journalist: DG ISPR59 seconds ago
-
Nation will always remember victims of terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi11 minutes ago
-
U.S Acting Ambassador meets Mohsin Naqvi11 minutes ago
-
FIA held three agents, a passenger11 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates facilitation center as one-stop solution to investors, entrepreneurs11 minutes ago
-
ERC set up to assist people living with HIV during flood crisis11 minutes ago