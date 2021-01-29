UrduPoint.com
Man Who Set Servant On Fire Over Salary Issue To Be Produced Before Court Jan 30

Fri 29th January 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A man who had set his servant on fire for demanding salary would be produced by the police before a court to secure his remand on Jan 30, police said on Friday.

Complainant Rafiq had told Bahauddin Zakariya police that his son Irshad was working as servant at the residence of accused Omar Akram for the last six months. He said, his son used to complain about salary and often found worried for his family expenses. On Jan 18 last at 9 pm, he said, his son was looking worried when returned home and told him that his employer has threatened him to set him and his family on fire when he demanded salary. He said that accused also got thumb impressions of his son on some plain papers and threatened to get him implicated in a prize bond theft case and would not return his CNIC and rickshaw if he demanded salary again.

He said that he then went to his room to sleep. After sometime, he heard noises of his son and saw him in flames and crying that Omar Akram has set him on fire. He also saw a motorcycle, MNK-994, lying on the ground outside his home.

BZ police had arrested the accused Thursday last and police officials said that he would be produced before a magistrate on Saturday, Jan 30, to secure his remand.

The injured was shifted to Burn unit of Nishtar hospital. A doctor said, he had 32 per cent burns but added that wounds were deep on face and neck and would take time to heal in a week or more.

More Stories From Pakistan

