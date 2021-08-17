Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Walled City of Lahore Authority head Kamran Lashari says that they have handed the perpetrator to police, and have installed cameras for security and surveillance of the heritage sites falling under their control.

Kamran Lashari said that they installed CCTV cameras at different points at Lahore Fort and other heritage sides falling under his authority.

The man was taken into custody by the security staff of Lahore Fort and then was handed over to Taxali police after lodging FIR against the perpetrator. The action was taken after a video clip showing a young man who was looking like a madrassa student damaged the status of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

This is for the third time that statue of former Punjab Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalized.

According to some reports, the man who broke the statue belongs to Tehreek -e-Labbaik Pakistan The police have detained the man who carried out the act.

The nine-feet statue, made of cold bronze, was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June 2019 to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja. Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years. He died in 1839.