UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Wielding A Gun Outside Parliament In Islamabad Arrested

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:14 PM

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad arrested

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has confirmed that police have arrested a man who was wielding a weapon outside the parliament building but the gun in his hands was out of bullets.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Police on Monday arrested a man who was seen wielding a gun outside the parliament house in the Federal capital.

Local TVs also showed him walking hysterically on a main road, waving a pistol in one hand and what seemed like a knife in the other, as several security officials appeared to surround him.

Police said the arrested man was shifted to Secretariat police station and a pistol was confiscated from him.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the man who was walking outside the parliament with weapon had no bullets. He confirmed that the man was arrested by the police pointing out that further investigation on the matter was under way.

The police said that the man was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Chakri, Islamabad.

The man was seemed to suffering from mental illness and his record was being checked, they added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Interior Minister Police Station Parliament Road Rashid Man From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

30 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

46 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

52 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

1 hour ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.