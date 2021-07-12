Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has confirmed that police have arrested a man who was wielding a weapon outside the parliament building but the gun in his hands was out of bullets.

ISLAMABAD: July 12th, 2021) Police on Monday arrested a man who was seen wielding a gun outside the parliament house in the Federal capital.

Local TVs also showed him walking hysterically on a main road, waving a pistol in one hand and what seemed like a knife in the other, as several security officials appeared to surround him.

Police said the arrested man was shifted to Secretariat police station and a pistol was confiscated from him.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the man who was walking outside the parliament with weapon had no bullets. He confirmed that the man was arrested by the police pointing out that further investigation on the matter was under way.

The police said that the man was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Chakri, Islamabad.

The man was seemed to suffering from mental illness and his record was being checked, they added.