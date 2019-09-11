UrduPoint.com
Man, Wife And Son Killed In Road Accident In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Man, wife and son killed in road accident in Karachi

At least three people of a same family,a man, his wife and son were killed in a road accident in Qayyumabad area of the city here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people of a same family,a man, his wife and son were killed in a road accident in Qayyumabad area of the city here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman,The accident occurred when a speeding Mini-Mazda truck (JV-7374) hit a motorbike (KLS-8615) near Malir River Causeway in Qayyumabad .

As a result Mehmood, his wife and son were killed.

The victims were shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).According to JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali the woman and child were pronounced dead on arrival, while the man identified as Mehmood, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Korangi Industrial Area Police have arrested truck driver Muhammad Atif.

