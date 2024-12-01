Open Menu

Man, Wife Commit Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Man, wife commit suicide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A man and his wife consumed poisonous pills in Fazal Park area of Shahdara, and later on died at Mayo Hospital, here on Sunday.

The reason for their committing suicide was stated to be a domestic dispute, according to police.

The Edhi ambulance spokesperson said 27-year-old Majid and his wife 25-year-old Jamila Bibi ended their lives by consuming poisonous pills. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

The police said further investigation was under way in the light of the statements of the family.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Wife Man Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan