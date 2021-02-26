Man, wife found dead in house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The bodies of a man and his wife were recovered from a house in Dheri Baghwanan area in the vicinity of Badhber police station here on Friday morning.

Police said the door of the house of one Karim Khan, son of Janas Khan was forcibly opened after his relatives informed the police that he was not being contacted since last night.

The police when entered the house, found the bodies of Karim Khan and his wife, Zainab lying on the floor of a room. Police said both had been shot dead by unknown assailants who locked the door from the outside and escaped.

The deceased belonged to Muhalla Kokokhel of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district. Police after registering a case have started investigating the incident.