Man with mental health disability killed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :An unidentified man with mental health difficulty was found killed as a result of road accident.

According to police sources, the middle-aged man was spotted near a local hotel holding baton to stop police mobile van before his death.

Rescuers rushed to him after a local man's phone call and shifted him to DHQ hospital where medics confirmed his death.