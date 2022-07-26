UrduPoint.com

Man With Mental Health Disability Killed

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Man with mental health disability killed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :An unidentified man with mental health difficulty was found killed as a result of road accident.

According to police sources, the middle-aged man was spotted near a local hotel holding baton to stop police mobile van before his death.

Rescuers rushed to him after a local man's phone call and shifted him to DHQ hospital where medics confirmed his death.

