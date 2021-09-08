Man, woman die, 16 other injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people including a woman died while 16 others including children and women sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Khadha-Kocha area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger bus carrying commuters from Karachi was on its way when it turned turtle on National Highway after its driver did not control the bus due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot while 16 others including women and children suffered wounds.

Levies Force on information reached the site and the victims were shifted to nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Abdul Rasool and a woman Bibi Tania while the injured including Musa Kaleem, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Irfan, Ghulam Farooq, Mubarak, Qurban, Abdul Aleem, Nayab, Haji Muhammad Nabi, Syed Ilyas, Syed Muhammad, Muhammad Asim while women Bibi Suria, Bibi Karima and Aysha.

Levies force has registered a case.