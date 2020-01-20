UrduPoint.com
Man, Woman Die In Mastung Road Accident In Quetta

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Two persons including a woman died in a collision between a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Mastung town on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman died in a collision between a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Mastung town on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on the way to home in a car when an over speeding passenger coach, coming from opposite direction, hit them.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The Levies force, on information, reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities where the deceased man was identified as Haji Nezamuddin while the identity of woman could not be ascertained so far. The both victims were reported to be polio workers. Levies force has registered a case.

