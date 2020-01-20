Man, woman die in Mastung road accident in Quetta

Two persons including a woman died in a collision between a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Mastung town on Monday

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on the way to home in a car when an over speeding passenger coach, coming from opposite direction, hit them.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The Levies force, on information, reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities where the deceased man was identified as Haji Nezamuddin while the identity of woman could not be ascertained so far. The both victims were reported to be polio workers. Levies force has registered a case.