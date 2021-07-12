UrduPoint.com
Man, Woman Electrocuted To Death

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A man and a woman electrocuted to death on Monday during two different incidents in the city.

According to Rescue 1122, in a first incident, Sughhra Bibi W/O Hussain was busy in cutting grass through electric machine, suddenly, she touched main electric wire.

As a result, she received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

In another incident, a truck diver Sheraz was on his way with a loaded truck. When, he reached near Fateh Shah, his truck collided-head with a turbine and touched the high voltage wires.

As a result, he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spots and shifted he bodies to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

