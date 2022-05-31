Man, woman electrocuted to death in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A young man and a woman were electrocuted to death here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a weak 11,000 Kv wire suddenly fell in vacant plot in Chandni Chowk area of Jarwari Shaakh.

As a result,18-year-old Rafique Shaikh and his mother Haneefa died on the spot, while 4 goats were also perished.

Chief Executive HESCO Noor Ahmad Soomro directed Mushtaq Ahmed Dayo, Director Safety HESCO to submit a detailed report on the incident within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Mirpurkhas circle Roshan Ali Otho suspended Line Superintendent Maintenance HESCO, Satellite Town sub-division Abdul Sattar over negligence.