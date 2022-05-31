UrduPoint.com

Man, Woman Electrocuted To Death In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Man, woman electrocuted to death in Mirpurkhas

A young man and a woman were electrocuted to death here on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A young man and a woman were electrocuted to death here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a weak 11,000 Kv wire suddenly fell in vacant plot in Chandni Chowk area of Jarwari Shaakh.

As a result,18-year-old Rafique Shaikh and his mother Haneefa died on the spot, while 4 goats were also perished.

Chief Executive HESCO Noor Ahmad Soomro directed Mushtaq Ahmed Dayo, Director Safety HESCO to submit a detailed report on the incident within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Mirpurkhas circle Roshan Ali Otho suspended Line Superintendent Maintenance HESCO, Satellite Town sub-division Abdul Sattar over negligence.

Related Topics

Died Young Man Circle Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Safety Seminar

30 minutes ago
 Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani ..

Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel

34 minutes ago
 Cambodian PM says right to survival most important ..

Cambodian PM says right to survival most important thing for children during pan ..

49 seconds ago
 Euro area annual inflation hits new record of 8.1% ..

Euro area annual inflation hits new record of 8.1% in May

51 seconds ago
 Moldova to Look at Allies' Offers of Military Aid ..

Moldova to Look at Allies' Offers of Military Aid - Parliament Speaker

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.