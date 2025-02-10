Man, Woman Held With Over 12kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) New Multan police arrested two drug pushers including a woman, believed to be part of a big network of narcotics trafficking, and recovered over 12 kilograms of narcotics from their possession in separate operations.
SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said on Monday that the two accused arrested today were part of a big network of illicit narcotics business as they face many cases. He said that police acted on a tip off and arrested accused Shahzad and recovered over 11 kilogram of hashish from his possession. In another operation, police arrested a woman, Rukhsana Bibi, and recovered over one kilogram of ice from her possession.
Accompanying SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, and SP New Multan Anum Tajammul, Kamran Amir Khan said that ongoing police crackdown against narcotics was not merely meant to arrest the accused but to completely eliminate the narcotics supply chain.
He commended the bravery and professionalism of police personnel who were amassing successes in the fight against narcotics and renewed pledge to continue the crackdown relentlessly to eliminate the menace from society.
