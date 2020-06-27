Man, woman injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a woman received injuries in a road mishap near Kuchlak Bypass area here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it plunged into a deep ravine near Kuchlak Bypass due to over speeding.

As a result, a man and woman suffered wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.