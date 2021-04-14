Man, woman killed in name of honor in swat

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife and her allegedly paramour in Kukrai village in the vicinity of Saidu Sharif police station here on Wednesday.

Saidu police said, a man named Nadir Khan killed his wife along with another man at his house in Kukrai village in the name of honor.

Saidu police have arrested the accused Nadir Khan who confessed to his crime and told the police that he killed his wife and the man on suspicion of their illicit relations.

Saidu police have also arrested three other people in the case and started further investigations.