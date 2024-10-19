Man, woman riding bike shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Basti Malook at Chak Pul 7, police said.

Eye witnesses said armed men opened fire on the bike-riding man and woman and fled the scene.

The deceased man was identified as Aamir, son of Aesh, a resident of Chowk Shah Abbas, while the woman, in her late 20s, was yet to be identified. The relationship of the dead couple was also to be ascertained yet.

Basti Malook police station SHO reached the spot and got shifted the bodies to Nishtar Hospital. He said investigation was underway in the light of evidence being collected from the crime scene.