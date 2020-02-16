UrduPoint.com
Man, Woman Shot Dead

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Man, woman shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) ::Two persons including a woman were shot dead by unidentified persons, in the jurisdiction of Sambrial police station on Sunday.

According to police, some armed persons stormed into the house of Shan Ali in Mohallah Amreek Pura and shot at and killed Aqsa (30) w/o Shan Ali and another person. The culprits fled the scene.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

A case has been registered.

