Management boards to be constituted to improve services in VAC, M3 Industrial City

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to constitute Management Boards to improve security, sanitation, infrastructure maintenance, tree planting and other services in Value Addition City and M-3 Industrial City

The decision was taken during a meeting of FIEDMC Board of Directors held on Friday with FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq in the chair. Owners and Chief Executive Officers of the industrial units located in both economic zones were also present in the meeting.

The FIEDMC Chairman said that the management board in both cities would also be responsible for collection service charges and their utilization in development schemes.

This initiative would also help transform Value Addition City (VAC) and M-3 Industrial City into ideal economic zones of Pakistan.

He further said that FIEDMC would provide full support to the management boards to provide an ideal environment for investors.

Participants of the meeting also presented various suggestions and proposals for improvement in Pakistan's largest economic zone "Allama Iqbal Industrial City" and other FIEDMC projects started under CPEC.