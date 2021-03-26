UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Management Boards To Be Constituted To Improve Services In VAC, M3 Industrial City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

Management boards to be constituted to improve services in VAC, M3 Industrial City

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to constitute Management Boards to improve security, sanitation, infrastructure maintenance, tree planting and other services in Value Addition City and M-3 Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to constitute Management Boards to improve security, sanitation, infrastructure maintenance, tree planting and other services in Value Addition City and M-3 Industrial City.

The decision was taken during a meeting of FIEDMC Board of Directors held on Friday with FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq in the chair. Owners and Chief Executive Officers of the industrial units located in both economic zones were also present in the meeting.

The FIEDMC Chairman said that the management board in both cities would also be responsible for collection service charges and their utilization in development schemes.

This initiative would also help transform Value Addition City (VAC) and M-3 Industrial City into ideal economic zones of Pakistan.

He further said that FIEDMC would provide full support to the management boards to provide an ideal environment for investors.

Participants of the meeting also presented various suggestions and proposals for improvement in Pakistan's largest economic zone "Allama Iqbal Industrial City" and other FIEDMC projects started under CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Company CPEC Vac

Recent Stories

Parliament is voice of people, cannot be ignored: ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Approves Draft Foundation ..

2 minutes ago

Development work in housing schemes enters into la ..

2 minutes ago

People like Haseena Moin, Kanwal Naseer never die: ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association election to be he ..

5 minutes ago

Half of US States to Open Up Vaccine Eligibility t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.