Management of water supply schemes handover to user committees: DC

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah on Tuesday said that the management of water supply schemes were being entrusted to the user committees in the district, according to the policy of Punjab government.

Addressing a meeting regarding the setting up water supply schemes at DC Offices, DC said that from next month the members of user committees would receive electricity bills from the consumers who were taking advantage of water supply schemes adding that the monthly bills of electricity of water supply of all the district would be transferred to the concerned CBOs/User Committees by the next month.

The meeting of CBOs was attended by Assistant Commissioners Farhan Mujtaba, Omar Farooq, Tehsil Officers Rana Mehmoob Alam, ROs WAPDA Mianwali Hasan Mansoor, Muhammad Ayyaz (Kala Bagh) and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah directed the WAPDA officers for sending electricity bills to CBOs, so as WAPDA dues could be deposited timely.

He also directed the assistant commissioners for contacting the Water Supply CBOs to inform them about the collection of bills from the users.

On this occasion, the WAPDA officers have ensured the deputy commissioner that bills of water supply schemes would be shifted to the concerned CBOs within a week.