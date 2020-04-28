UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Management Of Water Supply Schemes Handover To User Committees: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Management of water supply schemes handover to user committees: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah on Tuesday said that the management of water supply schemes were being entrusted to the user committees in the district, according to the policy of Punjab government

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah on Tuesday said that the management of water supply schemes were being entrusted to the user committees in the district, according to the policy of Punjab government.

Addressing a meeting regarding the setting up water supply schemes at DC Offices, DC said that from next month the members of user committees would receive electricity bills from the consumers who were taking advantage of water supply schemes adding that the monthly bills of electricity of water supply of all the district would be transferred to the concerned CBOs/User Committees by the next month.

The meeting of CBOs was attended by Assistant Commissioners Farhan Mujtaba, Omar Farooq, Tehsil Officers Rana Mehmoob Alam, ROs WAPDA Mianwali Hasan Mansoor, Muhammad Ayyaz (Kala Bagh) and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah directed the WAPDA officers for sending electricity bills to CBOs, so as WAPDA dues could be deposited timely.

He also directed the assistant commissioners for contacting the Water Supply CBOs to inform them about the collection of bills from the users.

On this occasion, the WAPDA officers have ensured the deputy commissioner that bills of water supply schemes would be shifted to the concerned CBOs within a week.

Related Topics

Electricity Government Of Punjab Water WAPDA Mianwali Bagh All From

Recent Stories

PBM pays to 76 sweet home families in Kot Addu

1 minute ago

Since March, over 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to be ..

17 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz takes oath as Minister for Informatio ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,411 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Australia NRL fines players for quarantine breache ..

5 minutes ago

Virus provisions push down Santander profits

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.