Managements of Neelum-Jhelum HPP briefs NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The management of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project on Tuesday called on NEPRA Authority and briefed them about the latest developments regarding the plant which is non-operational since July 06, 2022 due to some technical fault.

The Project Management appraised that their experts are in the process of investigating the fault and will take remedial measures once the fault is detected, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member NEPRA, Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Neelum-Jhelum HPP to expedite the restoration of the plant as it is causing a loss to consumers in the tune of around Rs 350 million per day on account of opportunity cost by running expensive RFO based plants to meet the same generation.