Manager held for violating corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The manager of a shopping mall at Canal Road was arrested here on Monday for violating the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari had received complaints that corona SOPs were being violated at the shopping mall.

The AC City, along with his team, visited the mall and found that customers were roaming around without caring for corona SOPs including wearing of facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

When the manager operations was asked about vaccination of the staff, he replied in negative. Therefore, the manager was arrested and sent behind the bars.