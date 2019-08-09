UrduPoint.com
Manager Of Chips Factory Arrested On Poor Hygienic Conditions In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:35 PM

Manager of chips factory arrested on poor hygienic conditions in Peshawar

The District Administration Peshawar on Friday inspected a factory producing chips and pulses on Phando road and arrested its Manager over highly poor hygienic conditions of the production unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Administration Peshawar on Friday inspected a factory producing chips and pulses on Phando road and arrested its Manager over highly poor hygienic conditions of the production unit.

According to a press release issued here, the raid was conducted by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Syed Ayub Shah in pursuance of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar.

The cleanliness condition of the factory was found very poor fully comprising over health standards and therefore the Manager was arrested, the press release added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar directed all the administrative officers to have vigilance on all such units producing edibles in their respective areas.

He also directed to take strict action against those factory owners who are not complying with health standards and producing sub-standard food items.

