Manager of renowned fast-food shop arrested, juice shop sealed

District administration has continued inspection of restaurants, fast-food outlets on University Road and arrested the manager of Chief Burger for poor cleanliness conditions, presence of rotten fruits while Afghan Sadaqat Juice was sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has continued inspection of restaurants, fast-food outlets on University Road and arrested the manager of Chief Burger for poor cleanliness conditions, presence of rotten fruits while Afghan Sadaqat Juice was sealed.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the officers of district administration carried out night operations against restaurants, fast-food shops and checked various eateries.

During the inspection, the officers of district administration also sealed Sweet Cream on finding expired goods while Dehleez food for unhygienic conditions in the kitchen.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of district administration for crackdown on restaurants and fast-food outlets over unhygienic conditions.