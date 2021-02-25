Manager procurement MWMC terminated over unprofessional conduct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has terminated Manager Procurement Muhammad Aleem over unprofessional conduct during working hours.

Manager Human resource has issued letter of termination of his contract after approval from CEO MWMC.

Muhammad Aleem was terminated after allegations of brawl, torturing and harassment proved against him.

It's worth mentioning here that the manager procurement has thrashed Manager finance and the affecttee filed written application about the the incident. The show cause notice was issued to Muhammad Aleem but he failed to submit the satisfactory reply on which competent authority took action and terminated him.

Manager procurement was directed to hand over all the company assets to Manager human resource.