Managerial Activist Conference Held In Rohri

Published July 05, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Managerial Activist Conference (MAC) was organized in Rohri, district Sukkur under the Sindh Government-funded Peoples' Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) here on Tuesday.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and CEO, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro were chief guests of the conference.

CEO Kalhor briefed the participants about the SRSO interventions and achievements under the PPRP in poverty reduction and economic empowerment of the rural communities, especially rural women.

Syed Kumail hailed the SRSO, Government of Sindh and women-led-community institutions and their proactive role in rural communities and also admired the contributions of organized women in income generation.

On the occasion, cheques of the community investment fund (CIF) and Income generating grants (IGG) were awarded to the 13 community members for setting up micro-enterprises to fight poverty, and Low-cost house schemes 37cheques were also given to beneficiaries on account of constructing their low costing houses.

Earlier, low-cost housing scheme was visited by guests. They also interacted with vocational training program successful trainees of tailoring, applique work and motorbike mechanic trades.

Later, he planted the trees to support and promote the plantation campaign of the SRSO for clean and green rural communities.

It is Menon over here that the managerial activist conference was a regular activity of the Sindh Government and its main purpose is to provide a platform to all stakeholders like communities, community institutions, government line departments, elected representatives, SRSO to share and discuss progress, learnings, impacts of the program and issues and needs of the areas.

