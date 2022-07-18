UrduPoint.com

Managers Of 11 Petrol Pumps Arrested For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Managers of 11 petrol pumps arrested for overcharging

District administration Mardan on Monday arrested the managers of eleven (11) petrol pumps for overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan on Monday arrested the managers of eleven (11) petrol pumps for overcharging.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif had received complaints regarding overcharging by the petrol pumps.

On his directive, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Afridi inspected the rate and gauge of various petrol pumps and found 11 of them involved in overcharging. Subsequently, he arrested the managers of the 11 outlets.

Related Topics

Petrol Mardan Afridi

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

9 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

33 seconds ago
 SECP amends Credit, Suretyship Rules to promote ri ..

SECP amends Credit, Suretyship Rules to promote risk management by insurance com ..

34 seconds ago
 China allocates 468 mln yuan for repairing water c ..

China allocates 468 mln yuan for repairing water conservation projects

36 seconds ago
 3 arrested for stealing oil from pipeline

3 arrested for stealing oil from pipeline

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.