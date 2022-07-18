Managers of 11 petrol pumps arrested for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration Mardan on Monday arrested the managers of eleven (11) petrol pumps for overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan on Monday arrested the managers of eleven (11) petrol pumps for overcharging.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif had received complaints regarding overcharging by the petrol pumps.

On his directive, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Afridi inspected the rate and gauge of various petrol pumps and found 11 of them involved in overcharging. Subsequently, he arrested the managers of the 11 outlets.