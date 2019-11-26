UrduPoint.com
Managers Of 19 Hotels Booked Over Violation Of Marriage Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Managers of 19 hotels booked over violation of Marriage Act

The police have registered cases against managers of 19 hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of 19 hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman told APP that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal conducted surprise raids on marriage halls, restaurants, marquees and hotels at night and found 19 hotels violating the one-dish condition and the Marriage Act.

The official reported the violation to area police, which registered cases against the managers.

