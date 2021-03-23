UrduPoint.com
Managers Of 29 Restaurants Arrested Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Managers of 29 restaurants arrested over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 29 restaurants and 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on violators of Covid preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here Tuesday.

District administration was observing Coronavirus awareness week and ensuring the implementation of official Covid-19 preventive SOPs and in this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Nauman Ali Shah along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi inspected various bazaars on Ring Road, University Road and Peshawar Cantonment while other administrative officers inspected bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction and ensure the implementation of SOPs.

During the crackdown the officers of district administration arrested the managers of 29 restaurants over violation of SOPs while 18 shopkeepers were arrested over keeping their shops open even after 8 pm.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the crackdown has been launched on consecutive violations of Covid SOPs. He said that the action initiated on the directives of the provincial government would continue and the implementation of the official SOPs would be ensured in any circumstances.

He has appealed the trading community and general public for avoiding making crowd and adherence to SOPs, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

