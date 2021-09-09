Managers of 31 restaurants, 26 shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

The District Administration on Thursday sealed 31 restaurants and 26 shops and arrested the managers and shop owners for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID- 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Administration on Thursday sealed 31 restaurants and 26 shops and arrested the managers and shop owners for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID- 19.

The administration said action was taken on instructions issued by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood after various reports regarding violations of COVID SOPs were received to them.

The district administration visited various markets and food points to inspect compliance of COVID SOPs in areas including University Road, Saddar, Warsak Road, Dillazak Road, Ring Road and interior city.

During inspection 31 restaurant managers were booked and strict warnings were issued to the owners to abide by the prescribed SOPs otherwise further legal action would be initiated against them.

The administration said despite a ban on indoor dining, some restaurants were serving indoor food to its customers.

During inspection of markets 26 shopkeepers were booked for violating the prescribed SOPs against COVID and their shops were sealed.