Managers of 32 restaurants arrested over violation of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 32 restaurants over the violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 32 restaurants over the violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The crackdown of district administration against violators of Corona preventive SOPs was continued and in that regard inspection of restaurants and other shops was conducted on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that Corona preventive SOPs would be implemented at any cost.

He urged upon the traders and general public to avoid making crowds and implement SOPs in letter and spirit. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.